Tinubu Is Capable Of Addressing Nigeria’s Problems, Says Anyaoku

Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Emeka Anyaoku, on Thursday, expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s abilities to tackle Nigeria’s problems.

Speaking at the inauguration of projects in Awka, the elder statesman hailed Tinubu’s contributions to the return of democracy in Nigeria since 1999.

“Your Excellency’s personal records as a NADECO champion of the return of democracy to our country in 1999 inspires my confidence that you will successfully steer the ship of our country through his present serious challenges including the underperforming economy, which breeds massive poverty and widespread insecurity to the destination that we all the citizens of this country desire,” Anyaoku stated.

Anyaoku prayed for God’s wisdom for the President, stressing that governing a pluralistic country like Nigeria is a complex task.

READ ALSO: ‘I Said The Truth, Not Demarketing Nigeria’, Obi Replies Sanwo-Olu, Other Critics

“Every discerning observer knows, governing our pluralistic country is a very complex task, and so I’m sure many others like me will continue to pray that God will give you the wisdom and the courage to face and address the pluralism of our country,” he stated.

Meanwhile, traditional rulers in Anambra State have conferred a chieftaincy title of ‘Dike Si Mba’ of Anambra on President Tinubu.

The traditional rulers, led by the Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Chidubem Iweka of Obosi, gave the President the title in Awka during his official visit to the state.

‘Dike Si Mba’ loosely translates to ‘Hero from another land’, and was given to President Tinubu by the traditional rulers representing all the communities in Anambra State.

Tinubu, who is in Anambra State on an official visit, arrived at the Chinua Achebe International Airport in Umueri around 12:15 pm and was received by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim, and other government officials.

He inaugurated the Anambra Government House, marking a historic milestone in the state.

The president also inaugurated several other projects by the administration of Governor Soludo.

It is the President’s second visit to the South-East this year after visiting Enugu State in January.