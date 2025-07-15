VIDEO: London Mayor Khan Makes First Visit To Nigeria, Bids Buhari Farewell

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is making his first official visit to Nigeria and to Africa since assuming office.

He leads a delegation of 26 unicorn companies who are hoping to solidify relations with businesses in Nigeria.

London and Lagos are two of the most culturally dynamic cities in the world. Fantastic to see Nike Art Gallery while in Lagos, a hub for preserving Nigeria's rich artistic heritage and empowering a new generation of creatives. pic.twitter.com/MbOBc2dKdk — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) July 15, 2025

In an interview with Channels Television’s Amarachi Ubani, Khan said it is important for London and Lagos to connect, in such a way to strengthen future developmental innovations.

The London mayor said the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari is a sad one for the nation.

He expressed his condolences to the Buhari family, and to the nation at large.

Buhari died at The London Clinic on Sunday, July 13, 2025, after a prolonged illness.

His body was flown back to Nigeria on Tuesday and was eventually buried in his hometown of Daura in Katsina State.

