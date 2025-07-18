Tinubu To Attend Eighth-Day Prayer For Awujale On Sunday

President Bola Tinubu will attend the eighth-day prayer for the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, on Sunday.

This was contained in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday.

According to the statement, Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday to attend the ceremony.

“The President will join Governor Dapo Abiodun and other dignitaries at the event, which will be held at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode,” the statement read in part.

Oba Adetona passed away on July 13, 2025, at the age of 91.

The monarch’s death came as the country was still reeling from the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday.

His remains were laid to rest at his private residence in the Government Reserved Area, Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Dignitaries, traditional rulers, political leaders, and residents paid their final respects in Ijebu-Ode on Monday to the ruler who reigned for 65 years.

The Janazah (Islamic burial prayer) was led by the Chief Imam of Ijebuland, Miftaudeen Gbadegesin Ayanbadejo.

Markets across the town were also shut as directed by the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area Chairman, Dare Alebiosu, in honour of the departed king.