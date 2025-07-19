Rashford Closing In On Barcelona Move —Reports

Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford is closing in on a move to Barcelona, reports said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has not played for his boyhood club since December 12 and joined Aston Villa on loan in early February.

The Spanish champions have reportedly been his preferred destination since he was dropped by United manager Ruben Amorim.

Britain’s Press Association said talks were progressing on a deal to take Rashford to Barcelona, with a season-long loan including an option to buy being worked on.

Rashford is among five players to have informed United they wish to explore a future away from Old Trafford, where he came through the academy and scored 138 goals in 426 first-team appearances.

The England international admitted he was “ready for a new challenge” in December and last month revealed he would like to play alongside Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal.

Rashford has trained away from Amorim’s first-team squad since pre-season began.

Barcelona sporting director Deco said in May that he liked Rashford and head coach Hansi Flick described the forward as a “fantastic player”.

Rashford does not have a squad number at United having lost the 10 shirt to Brazil forward Matheus Cunha, who arrived at Old Trafford during the current transfer window along with left-back Diego Leon.

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is expected to join them after United finally struck a deal with Brentford worth an initial £65 million ($87 million).

United will likely have to fund any further deals through departures.

Even if Rashford were to leave initially on loan, the savings on the wage bill would be significant.

Barcelona had looked set to sign Spain winger Nico Williams but the 23-year-old recently signed a new 10-year contract at Athletic Bilbao.

The Catalan giants won a league and cup double last season — Flick’s first campaign at the club.

AFP