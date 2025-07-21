Atalanta’s Retegui Joins Saudi Club Al-Qadsiah

Last season’s Serie A top goal-scorer Mateo Retegui has joined Al-Qadsiah from Atalanta, the Saudi club announced on Monday.

According to Italian media Al-Qadsiah have paid more than 60 million euros ($70 million) for the Italy attacker but the length of his deal has not been revealed.

The 26-year-old scored 25 goals in the league last season having joined Atalanta in 2024.

“El Matador. Al Qadsiah’s new power,” the club said on social media.

Argentina-born Retegui replaces ex-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has reportedly agreed a move back to Marseille.

AFP