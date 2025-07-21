×

Atalanta’s Retegui Joins Saudi Club Al-Qadsiah

Al-Qadsiah have reportedly paid more than 60 million euros for the Italy attacker but the length of his deal has not been revealed.

By Channels Television
Updated July 21, 2025
Twitter
(FILES) Atalanta’s Italian forward #32 Mateo Retegui celebrates after scoring Atalanta’s first goal from the penalty spot during the Italian Serie A first division football match between Juventus and Atalanta at the Allianz stadium in Turin, northern Italy, on March 9, 2025. Retegui, 26, has joined Al-Qadsiah from Atalanta, the Saudi club announced on July 21, 2025. The Argentina-born and Italian national team player scored 25 goals in the league last season, having joined Atalanta in 2024. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

 

Last season’s Serie A top goal-scorer Mateo Retegui has joined Al-Qadsiah from Atalanta, the Saudi club announced on Monday.

According to Italian media Al-Qadsiah have paid more than 60 million euros ($70 million) for the Italy attacker but the length of his deal has not been revealed.

The 26-year-old scored 25 goals in the league last season having joined Atalanta in 2024.

READ ALSO: Arteta Backs Arsenal’s Handling Of Partey Departure

“El Matador. Al Qadsiah’s new power,” the club said on social media.

Argentina-born Retegui replaces ex-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has reportedly agreed a move back to Marseille.

AFP

More Stories

No related articles found