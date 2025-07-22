‘I’m Not In The Street As People May Think’ —Timini

Nollywood star, Timini Egbuson, has spoken about a misconception people have about him.

Timini revealed that in the past two to three years, Nollywood has taken over his life to the point that he barely has time to focus on a relationship.

“A lot of people assume that I’m a womaniser, but I’m not,” he said on The Culture League podcast while chatting with some industry friends. “I’m not as in the street as people may think I am.”

READ ALSO: YouTube Is The Future Of Nollywood, But Piracy Remains A Threat — Afolayan

The movie star admitted to being single for the last two to three years. He added that he doesn’t mind it, but enjoys being the bad boy sometimes.

Timini also spoke about the reality of growing older, and how it affects one’s choices, decisions, and circle in life.

“No matter how young or baby-boy-ish you look, the truth is that you’re getting older,” he said.

Timini also spoke about his professionalism as an actor and said he does not date colleagues.

“On set, we keep it professional. I can beat my chest to say I don’t date actors where I work,” the actor said.

In 2024, Top Charts Africa named him the most impactful African actor, also he got listed among the publication’s 100 most influential people.

The 36-year-old won the Actor of the Year award at the 2024 EMY Africa Awards.