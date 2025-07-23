Zamfara Community Protests Against Incessant Attacks, Wants Security Beefed Up

Residents of Fegin Mahe community, located in Ruwan-Bore ward under Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have staged a peaceful protest at the Government House in Gusau, decrying the worsening security situation in their area.

The visibly aggrieved residents, who turned out in large numbers, carried placards, demanding urgent action from the state government to address the incessant attacks by armed bandits, which have left their community in fear and despair.

They lamented that no single security operative is currently stationed in Fegin Mahe, leaving the entire community vulnerable to repeated attacks and criminal activities.

The protesters said their movement to the government house was a last resort after what they described as months of silence and inaction

While speaking to Channels Television, a resident emphasized the need for immediate deployment of security personnel.

According to them, the presence of law enforcement agents would help deter further attacks and restore peace to the troubled area.

They appealed to Governor Dauda Lawal and the state’s security agencies to swiftly intervene and save their community from total collapse.