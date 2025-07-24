PHOTOS: Tinubu, Shettima Arrive As APC NEC Meeting Begins

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, have arrived for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 14th NEC meeting commenced with the President’s arrival as governors were already seated at the Presidential Villa venue of the event.

There were reports that the ruling party would adopt a national chairman, although it was not clear if the NEC would take a definite position on the zoning of the position following the recent resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje from the position.

Ganduje has since assumed his new role as the chairman of the board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Although Ganduje, former governor of Kano State, is from the North-West, the position of APC national chairman is expected to be zoned to the North-Central.

The position was originally zoned to the North-Central, comprising Benue, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Kogi and Kwara states.

Before Ganduje’s emergence as the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, occupied the position.

Ali Dalori currently occupies it in an acting capacity.

Dalori was the party’s deputy national chairman (North) before his appointment.