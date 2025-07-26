FG To Roll Out 250-Unit Housing Estate In 12 States

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, is currently constructing 250 units Renewed Hope estate in 12 states across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa spoke in Kano on Friday during an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Renewed Hope City and Estate in Lambu, Kano State.

He noted that provision is also being finalised to flag off construction of the same project in the remaining 24 states to make affordable housing available for Nigerians.

Government is also constructing seven Renewed Hope Cities, one in each geo-political zone and FCT, with the Kano, Lagos and FCT cities in an advanced stage, while the take off in the remaining four zones of north east, north central, south south and south east is in the offing, the statement noted.

Arc. Dangiwa commended the contractors of the Kano Renewed Hope Estate for the progress of work so far, despite the delay in getting payments, assuring them that they will be sorted out soon.

The Minister and the team also inspected the site of the Kano 2000 units Renewed Hope City, which is under the PPP financing arrangement.

He appreciated the progress of work, and charged the developers to adhere to the delivery timeline of the end of August, 2025.

“Housing provision is in the priority list of this administration. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu intends to bridge the housing gap in Nigeria by making housing available and affordable to all categories of Nigerians”, he remarked.

Arc. Dangiwa, while responding to the complaints of non-payments by the contractors handling the project in Kano, assured them that the government was working to have their payments effected as soon as practicable.

“I urge you not to despair, as all your payments would be made as soon as practicable”, he stated.

The Minister was on the inspection along with the Minister of State, Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Yusuf Ata and some directors of the ministry.