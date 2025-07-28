×

Floods Kill Three In Northeast Romania — Report

It said that rescuers were searching for more possible victims.

By Emmanuel Monye
Updated July 28, 2025
Romania Floods
This Handout photo taken on and made available by the Romanian Emergency Service (ISU) on July 28, 2025 shows the aftermath of flash floods in the area around Brosteni, northeastern Romania. (Photo by ISU Suceava / AFP)

 

Massive floods in northeastern Romania have killed three people and forced the evacuation of hundreds more, the local prefecture said Monday.

A 66-year-old man was found dead in a stream bed in Suceava province, the prefecture said on Facebook, as several swollen rivers swept away everything in their path following heavy rains.

A woman aged 89 and another aged 85 also died in the same region.

Several hundred residents were evacuated, some by helicopter, with images showing roads blocked by debris, destroyed bridges, and uprooted trees.

With many villages cut off, the prefecture said it was too early to estimate the full extent of the damage but that “a considerable number” of homes had been hit.

