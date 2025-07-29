Gov Sani Sacks Information Commissioner, Appoints Ahmed Maiyaki As Replacement

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has sacked the state Commissioner of information, Professor Muhammad Sani-Bello with immediate effect.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibraheem Musa.

The governor appointed Ahmed Maiyaki, the Managing Director of Kaduna State Media Corporation, as the new Commissioner of Information.

He wished Professor Sani Bello success in his future endeavours and acknowledged the former Commissioner’s services as the pioneer Commissioner of Education.

Meanwhile, Governor Sani says President Bola Ahmed has doggedly kept the campaign promises he made to the north during the 2023 election.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day interactive session on government-citizen engagement organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna, Governor Sani said that Tinubu has supported his administration to tackle the security challenges that held the state down for several years.

He noted that across the domains of security, education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, and inclusion — the pledges made by President Tinubu’s administration are being honoured through bold, tangible outcomes, adding that although more work remains and distances still lie ahead, the destination is in sight.

“Upon assuming office as governor in 2023, I was confronted with a Kaduna State under siege. Insecurity casts a long, dark shadow over our communities. Banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crime had become daily spectres — from the Kaduna-Abuja expressway to Birnin Gwari, from Chikun to Igabi and across the uneasy corridors of southern parts of our dear state. Fear was rampant. Kaduna — long celebrated for its resilience and cultural vitality — was being slowly eroded by chaos,” he stated.

“The Kaduna-Abuja highway — once the vibrant artery of commerce and movement — had become a corridor of dread, a painful symbol of governmental failure. The Abuja-Kaduna train attack of 2022 remains seared into our collective consciousness as a grim testament to the depth of the security crisis. Entire communities were abandoned, markets shuttered, and Kaduna’s very spirit trembled under the weight of fear. Frankly, had we attempted to organise this conference under those conditions in May 2023, the hall would have been empty — or worse — rendered inaccessible by persistent insecurity. ‘

Governor Sani described the insecurity in the north as not only a failure of arms, but one born of exclusion, educational deprivation and policy neglect.