NBA To Play 2026 Regular Season Games In London, Berlin

The NBA will play regular season matches in London and Berlin in the 2025-26 campaign, the governing body announced on Wednesday.

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic will face each other in Berlin on January 15 2026, and again in London three days later.

NBA Europe managing director George Aivazoglou said the decision to move the matches “reflects the incredible momentum and appetite for NBA basketball in France, Germany, the UK and across the region”.

The NBA pledged to play six regular season matches in Europe in the coming three seasons.

The Berlin match will be the first regular season game in Germany.

In 2026-27, matches will be held in Paris and Manchester, with games in Paris and Berlin the following season.

The Berlin match will see brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner, who both play for the Orlando Magic, return to their home town.

The NBA have played nine regular season games in London, with the last taking place between the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks in 2019.

The NBA has also previously played regular season games in Paris, Mexico City and Tokyo.

The announcement reflects a broader trend of American sports shifting regular season matches to gain a broader foothold in Europe.

The NFL has regularly played matches in London since 2007, while the German cities of Munich and Frankfurt have alternated hosting matches each season since 2022, with Berlin set to host a game later in 2025.

AFP