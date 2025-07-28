Super Falcons Want To Be Best Women’s Team In The World — Ajibade

Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, has revealed her team’s plan of working towards being the best in the world.

The dynamic winger stated this on Monday at the State House, Abuja, during a presidential reception for the players following an impressive outing at last Saturday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament in Morocco.

“We’re not content to rest on our laurels. Our vision is bold. We want to become the best women’s football team in the world,” she said.

“Today, I stand before you not just as the captain of the Super Falcons, but as a proud daughter of Nigeria, carrying the dreams, resilience, and spirit of our great nation.

“On behalf of my teammates, coaches, and technical staff, I express our heartfelt gratitude for this warm reception and the unwavering belief you have shown in us,” she added.

She also emphasised the significance of their 10th WAFCON title.

“This victory is not just a trophy. It is a testament to the unyielding spirit of Nigeria. It is a celebration of every young girl in our villages, towns, and cities who dares to dream… This 10th title is for you, Mr. President, for Nigerians, for Super Falcons, and for every young child who believes and dreams to be on this stage someday.”

READ ALSO: Tinubu Confers Super Falcons With National Honours, Awards $100,000 To Players

Ajibade called for continued support from the government and stakeholders to elevate Nigeria’s global standing in women’s football.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Bola Tinubu conferred national honours on all 24 players and the 11-member technical team of Nigeria’s senior women’s national football team, the Super Falcons, following their historic victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

At the presidential reception held in their honour, President Tinubu awarded each player and technical crew member the title of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

He also directed the allocation of one three-bedroom apartment to each player and technical crew member in the government’s Renewed Hope Housing Scheme.

The President approved a cash award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each of the 24 players, and $50,000 equivalent to each technical team member.

“You have inspired millions, especially young girls who now see proof that their dreams are valid and achievable.

“You have inspired me, too. And it’s great for a nation to have assets that are the hope of today, tomorrow, and the day after. You represent that hope. You ignited that hope. And we will continue to encourage you, the next generation, and other generations after you,” President Tinubu said amid cheers from the jubilant team.

The President recounted the emotional moments of the final match, noting how the team’s performance lifted the nation’s spirits and united Nigerians from all walks of life.

“Your victory represents more than a sporting accomplishment. It is a triumph of courage, determination, discipline, and consistency,” he added.