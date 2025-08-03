×

Falcons: Coaches Shouldn’t Get Less Compensation Than Players, Says Adeboye

He said coaches should not get less compensation than players because players depend on the direction and technical know-how of coaches.

By Kayode Oyero
Updated August 3, 2025
Adeboye
A combo of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye and The Super Falcons

 

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advocated better compensation for sports coaches in Nigeria.rasheedat ajibade

The respected octogenarian cleric made this statement on Sunday at the monthly Thanksgiving Service of the church, held at its national headquarters in Ebute-Meta, Lagos State.

Pastor Adeboye appreciated President Bola Tinubu for the award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each of the 24 Super Falcons players for their 10th golden victory at the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The President had also said each of the players would get a three-bedroom apartment, and announced the award of the naira equivalent of $50,000 to the technical team, including Falcons’ head coach Justin Madugu.

 

Super Falcons Goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie; captain Rasheedat Ajibade, and President Bola Tinubu, at the presentation of the WAFCON trophy to the President on Monday, July 28, 2025.

 

During his sermon titled ‘The Winning Team’ on Sunday, Adeboye, who commended the gesture of the President, said coaches should not get less compensation than the players because players depend on the experience, direction and technical know-how of coaches.

He said, “When you go through the scriptures, you will discover in Revelation 2:17 that overcomers will get gifts.

“So, I wasn’t surprised when the President decided to give gifts to the Falcons. When they said each will get a $100,000, I said, ‘Wow!’

“In our days, all we got was a handshake. And that they won’t just get the money, they will even get a house. And then they were given honours.

“I thank the President for the gifts to the Falcons. However, I am not quite sure I agree that the coaches should get less than the players because, without coaches, the team will not succeed. But I don’t want to get into controversies. God bless the coaches.”

 

Nigeria’s Super Falcons celebrate with the trophy on the podium after winning the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final football match against Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on July 26, 2025. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

 

Adeboye, a trained boxer back in his youth, recalled how his coach pushed him and his teammates through rigorous training in 1960.

“Back in 1960, I had a coach who gave us a tough time. At one point, we confronted him, wondering if we were being trained for the army.

“But today, I thank him. He built strength in us. He’d ask me to push a wall as if I wanted to pull it down. A good coach sees your potential and pushes you to be better,” he said.

