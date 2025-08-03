Falcons: Coaches Shouldn’t Get Less Compensation Than Players, Says Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advocated better compensation for sports coaches in Nigeria.rasheedat ajibade

The respected octogenarian cleric made this statement on Sunday at the monthly Thanksgiving Service of the church, held at its national headquarters in Ebute-Meta, Lagos State.

Pastor Adeboye appreciated President Bola Tinubu for the award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each of the 24 Super Falcons players for their 10th golden victory at the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The President had also said each of the players would get a three-bedroom apartment, and announced the award of the naira equivalent of $50,000 to the technical team, including Falcons’ head coach Justin Madugu.

During his sermon titled ‘The Winning Team’ on Sunday, Adeboye, who commended the gesture of the President, said coaches should not get less compensation than the players because players depend on the experience, direction and technical know-how of coaches.

He said, “When you go through the scriptures, you will discover in Revelation 2:17 that overcomers will get gifts.

“So, I wasn’t surprised when the President decided to give gifts to the Falcons. When they said each will get a $100,000, I said, ‘Wow!’

“In our days, all we got was a handshake. And that they won’t just get the money, they will even get a house. And then they were given honours.

“I thank the President for the gifts to the Falcons. However, I am not quite sure I agree that the coaches should get less than the players because, without coaches, the team will not succeed. But I don’t want to get into controversies. God bless the coaches.”

Adeboye, a trained boxer back in his youth, recalled how his coach pushed him and his teammates through rigorous training in 1960.

“Back in 1960, I had a coach who gave us a tough time. At one point, we confronted him, wondering if we were being trained for the army.

“But today, I thank him. He built strength in us. He’d ask me to push a wall as if I wanted to pull it down. A good coach sees your potential and pushes you to be better,” he said.