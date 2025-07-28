UPDATED: Tinubu Confers Super Falcons With National Honours, Awards $100,000 To Each Player

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger on the Super Falcons for winning Nigeria’s 10th title of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

Tinubu, who disclosed this when he hosted the players and other members of the team at the Presidential Villa on Monday, also announced the award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each of the 24 players.

The President said the victorious players would each receive a three-bedroom apartment.

He also announced the award of the naira equivalent of $50,000 to the technical team.

“I have received this trophy on behalf of all Nigerians, and I say to you: thank you for the dedication, passion, and for reminding us of the strength of the Nigerian spirit. On behalf of a grateful nation, I hereby confer on the players and the 11-man technical team the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

“Additionally, I hereby direct the allocation of a three-bedroom apartment to each of the players and members of the technical team.

“In addition, there is a cash award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 each to the 24 players, and the equivalent of $50,000 each to the 11-man technical team.

“Once again, I congratulate you, and I’ll continue to pray for you. With this, Nigeria’s spirit is unyielding and will never die.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ ALSO: Super Falcons Make Phenomenal Comeback Against Morocco To Lift 10th WAFCON Title

Tinubu commended the women’s team for their determination and courage.

He thanked them for reminding Nigerians of the strength of the Nigerian spirit.

He also said that his administration would continue to encourage the team.

The President said, “You have inspired millions, especially young girls who now see the proof that their dreams are valid and achievable. You inspired me, too.

“It is a great thing for a nation to have assets that are the hope of today, tomorrow, and thereafter.

“You represent that hope. You ignited our hope, and we will continue to encourage you, encourage the next generation, and other generations after you.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, donated ₦10 million each of the 24 players and the technical team on behalf of the Forum.

Earlier, the captain of the team, Rasheedat Ajibade, expressed gratitude to the President for his unwavering belief in the team.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She said the WAFCON trophy was for all Nigerians, especially young girls.

Ajibade said the dream of the squad is to be the best women’s team in the world.

She, however, called for more support for female football.

Heroines

The victorious players and other members of the team were earlier received by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, after they landed in Nigeria from Morocco, where they clinched a 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title.

The team arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja aboard a chartered flight at about 2:26 p.m.

The team received a rousing welcome from fans and government officials, some of whom had waited at the airport for hours to receive their heroines.

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Culture and Tourism, Hanatu Musawa; and the Minister for Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, were among the government officials who welcomed the team on arrival.

History Makers

The Falcons made history on Saturday, coming from two goals down to defeat host country Morocco 3-2 to make it 10 wins in 10 WAFCON finals.

The victory did not come easily for the Nigerian ladies, as the Moroccans drew first blood in the 13th minute after a loose ball broke kindly for the tournament’s top scorer, Ghizlane Chebbak, who did the rest by powering her effort past Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Then in the 28th minute, Mssoudy received the ball on the left edge of the box and drilled a low, left-footed shot to find the back of the net to make it two for the hosts, putting the Nigerians’ Mission X in great danger.

Both sides ended the first half with the scoreline at 2-0 in favour of Morocco.

But the Super Falcons refused to give up, resuming the second half with some renewed vigour as their pressing and passing became more intentional.

The relentless pressure, however, paid off for the Super Falcons in the 63rd minute after Ijamilusi hooked the ball back, and it struck the arm of Benzina.

Okoronkwo calmly found the back of the net to give Nigeria a glimmer of hope.

In the 71st minute, Okoronkwo paced down the right and cut into the area before calmly squaring for the better-placed Ijamilusi to tap home to make it all square.

Super Falcons later had their third in the 88th minute after a deep free kick found the outstretched foot of Echegini, who tapped the ball home from close range.