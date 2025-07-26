Super Falcons Make Phenomenal Comeback Against Morocco To Lift 10th WAFCON Title

The Super Falcons made a remarkable comeback to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final on Saturday.

The Falcons have now lifted a 10th African Women’s trophy.

Justin Madugu’s charges were hoping to avenge the 2024 semi-final defeat by the North Africans

RELATED: ‘They Understood The Assignment,’ Tinubu Congratulates Super Falcons On WAFCON Victory

Despite an early pressure from the Falcons, the Moroccans would draw first blood in the 13th minute after a loose ball broke kindly for the tournament’s top scorer, Ghizlane Chebbak, who did the rest by powering her effort past Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie

Ijamilusi Folashade tried to force issues, but a weak shot was all she could manage, which found its way into the hands of Khadija Er-Rmichi

Then in the 28th-minute, Mssoudy received the ball on the left edge of the box and drilled a low, left-footed shot to find the back of the net to make it 2 for the hosts

Both sides would head for the tunnel with Morocco on the ascendancy, with the scoreline at 2-0

The Super Falcons resumed the second half with some renewed vigour as their pressing and passing were much more intentional

They were almost rewarded with a goal when the Moroccan keeper collided with Rabbah, her own defender, before the defence came to her rescue

The relentless pressure would, however, pay off for the Super Falcons in the 63rd minute after Ijamilusi hooked the ball back, and it struck the arm of Benzina.

Okoronkwo calmly found the back of the net to give Nigeria a glimmer of hope.

In the 71st minute, Okoronkwo paced down the right and cut into the area before calmly squaring for the better-placed Ijamilusi to tap home to make it all square.

Super Falcons would have their third in the 88th minute after a deep free kick found the outstretched toe of Echegini, who poked the ball home from close range.