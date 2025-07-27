×

‘They Understood The Assignment,’ Tinubu Congratulates Super Falcons On WAFCON Victory

The Falcons made a phenomenal comeback to defeat host nation Morocco 3-2.

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated July 27, 2025
Super Falcons
Nigeria’s players celebrate with the trophy on the podium after winning the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final football match against Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on July 26, 2025. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

 

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday congratulated the Super Falcons of Nigeria on their victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), and in the process, secured their record 10th continental title.

The president took to his official X account to say, ”They chose to accept this mission. They understood the assignment.”

”Our Superior Super Falcons delivered in true Nigerian fashion. Never say Never. They went. They saw.”

”They have conquered again! 10-time champions of Africa. #MissionX: COMPLETE!”

In a similar vein, Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, commended the Super Falcons for their significant achievement, attributing it to their resilient spirit.

”I celebrate you, our beautiful and lovely Super Falcons, for the landmark victory of your 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations championship,” a statement signed by her.

Your resounding 3-2 victory is indeed remarkable and commendable.
It is not just another trophy; it is a testament to your hard work, consistency, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit. We thank God for this sweet victory.

”You have once again lifted the pride of our dear nation, Nigeria and cemented your place as Queens of African football.”

”On behalf of Nigerian women and the entire nation, I thank you for making us proud. You have written your names in gold and inspired millions across the continent.”

