Nurses Shun FG Appeals, Begin Seven-Day Warning Strike

Nurses under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives – Federal Health Institutions Sector (NANNM-FHI) have commenced a seven-day warning strike today, despite appeals by the Federal Government.

The union said the action, which began at midnight, became necessary following the expiration of a 15-day ultimatum issued on 14 July, 2025, demanding improved welfare, fair allowances, and better working conditions for nurses across federal health institutions.

National Chairman of NANNM-FHI, Morakinyo Rilwan, on Tuesday, stated that the Federal Government failed to engage meaningfully with the association during the window provided.

“As far as we are concerned, there has been no communication from the government to this moment. That is why we are saying the strike is going on, and nothing is stopping it. Even if the government calls today or tomorrow, it won’t stop the strike. They had enough time,” Rilwan noted.

The nurses’ demands include the upward review of shift allowance, adjustment of uniform allowance, implementation of a separate salary structure for nurses, increased core duty allowance, mass employment of nurses, and the creation of a dedicated nursing department in the Federal Ministry of Health.

Rilwan stressed that the decision to strike was not unilaterally taken by the union’s leadership, but driven by a groundswell of frustration among members over long-standing neglect.

“This strike is not initiated by the leadership of the union; it was initiated by the members, and they said this is what they want,” he stated.

“They are not even contemplating ‘no work, no pay,’ because that is the only language the government can use, and they are ready—because the money they are taking is not even enough for them. They are ready to sacrifice that as long as this strike continues.”

He also noted that the profession had endured poor conditions for decades.

“For over 40 years, we have been patient with them. They subjected us to no provision of gloves or equipment, and for the past 40 years, nurses have not embarked on any strike,” he said.

According to the union, the warning strike is scheduled to end on 5 August. However, should the government remain unresponsive, NANNM-FHI said it would serve a fresh 21-day ultimatum, in line with labour laws, ahead of a possible indefinite strike.

“If the 21 days elapse and there is no reasonable response from the government, we would embark on a total and indefinite strike,” Rilwan warned.

Addressing concerns that some hospitals might opt out of the industrial action, he clarified that only institutions not financially affiliated with the association were exempt.

“Nobody is pulling out. Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta and Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, have not been part of our association for the past three years due to some internal issues.

“They are not legally covered to participate in this strike because they are not legitimate financial members of the association. Other hospitals in Lagos and other states, including the Federal Capital Territory, are joining the strike,” the NANNM-FHI National Chairman said.