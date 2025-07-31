2Baba, Natasha Osawaru Wed In Private Ceremony

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, alias 2Baba, has traditionally married Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru in a private ceremony.

Although the ceremony was a private one, images and videos from the occasion surfaced on social media on Thursday, showcasing the couple in regal traditional attire.

2Baba wore a white short-sleeved native shirt with grey embroidery, matched with a white wrapper tied at the waist.

He accessorised with coral beads on his neck and wrists, white shoes, dark sunglasses, and a beaded staff.

Natasha wore a red off-shoulder dress and the traditional Edo ‘okuku’ crown, made from coral beads, on her head.

She also had coral beads layered around her neck, shoulders, and arms, reflecting her cultural roots.

Video: 2face Idibia and Honourable Natasha Osawaru traditional wedding in Benin Advertisement pic.twitter.com/m8t8KKJs46 — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) July 31, 2025

The wedding came just six months after the singer publicly announced his separation from longtime partner and wife of 12 years, Annie Macaulay.

In spite of the public attention, 2Baba maintained that his relationship with Natasha had no bearing on the split.

Their relationship became public in early February after 2Baba proposed to Natasha on Valentine’s Eve.

A notable moment in their journey occurred in April when Natasha visited the singer’s mother, Rose Idibia.

The visit followed a viral video in which Mrs Idibia emotionally urged Natasha to “remove the beads” from her son, insinuating a spiritual concern.

Despite initial reservations, she later gave her blessing, a gesture widely interpreted as a sign of familial acceptance.

Speaking on the 234 Mzansi podcast, 2Baba opened up about his decision to start afresh with Natasha, emphasising that his attraction to her was rooted in emotional compatibility, not physical allure.

He also addressed his split from Annie, describing her as an “amazing” woman and reiterating that their decision to part ways was mutual and devoid of animosity.

2Baba, who currently serves as the Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach to Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, used the platform to advise couples struggling in their marriages not to succumb to societal pressure.

“If a marriage is not working, the couple should try to fix it. But if it still doesn’t work, no one should be forced to stay. Only the couple inside knows what they are going through. This thing they call ‘living in bondage’ is real,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Annie confirmed the end of their marriage publicly at the 17th Headies Awards held in Lagos on April 28.

The pair shared a love story that spanned over two decades, having met in 1999.

They welcomed their first child in 2008, got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2012, and celebrated a star-studded white wedding in Dubai in 2013.

Despite their deep history, the marriage was marred by recurring controversies, particularly relating to 2Baba’s relationship with Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of his children.

In 2022, they attempted to rekindle their bond by renewing their vows. However, the union eventually came to an end.