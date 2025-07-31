Dino Melaye Quits PDP, Cites Party’s ‘Lack Of Potency’

A former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s inability to rescue Nigeria from what he described as “prevailing political cankerworms”.

Melaye, a former senator for Kogi West, made this known on Thursday via a post on his official X handle, where he shared a signed resignation letter addressed to the PDP chairman in Ward 1, Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

In the letter dated July 4, 2025, Melaye said the decision became “imperative due to the lack of potency and capacity by the party to deliver the Nigerian people from the prevailing political cankerworms that have eaten deeply into the fabric of our dear nation”.

The 2023 governorship candidate of the PDP stated that after careful reflection on the state of the party, he could no longer, in good conscience, participate in its activities or support its agenda.

“In view of the above, please consider this as my formal withdrawal from the party and all its activities at all levels with immediate effect,” the letter read.

Melaye also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve under the PDP during his period of membership.

His resignation adds to the growing wave of political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Just recently, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also announced his departure from the PDP.

In a letter dated July 14, 2025, and addressed to the PDP Chairman of Jada 1 Ward in Adamawa State, Atiku cited irreconcilable differences within the party.

The former vice president explained that the current trajectory of the PDP had strayed from the foundational principles it once upheld, making it necessary for him to part ways with the former ruling party.