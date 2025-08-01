‘Balance Economic Growth, Energy Security With Global Transition’, SPE Nigeria Tells FG 

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council has called on the Federal Government to balance economic growth, energy security with the ongoing global transition to low-carbon solutions.

It noted the balance was necessary as energy systems are transforming under the twin pressures of climate imperatives and technology shifts globally.

The Society made the call at the press conference on Thursday to announce the 2025 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE), scheduled to hold from August 4-6, 2025, in Lagos, to chart a way for Nigeria’s energy future.

Chairman, SPE Nigeria Council-Dr. Amina Danmidanmi said this year’s theme, ‘Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, and Policy,’ is a call to action for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

“SPENAICE 2025 comes at a critical moment for Nigeria’s energy industry—a moment of transition, opportunity, and responsibility.

“This theme challenges us to connect four critical pillars: technology, supply chain, human resources, retaining and retooling Nigerian talent in the era of energy transition, providing youth pathways, technical upskilling, and inclusion for women, and policy.

“Today, Nigeria produces around 1.75 million barrels per day of crude oil and condensates. The national target is to grow to 2.7 mbpd by 2030. While maximising our 209 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves as the transition fuel of choice.”

She noted that to achieve the above targets, Nigeria will require enhanced field recovery, gas monetisation, infrastructure reliability, and pipeline security.

​“SPENAICE 2025 will showcase technical insights and practical solutions that support Nigeria’s energy security and economic growth goals.

“Over the past year, Nigeria has witnessed historic divestments by international oil companies from onshore and shallow water assets.

“This is a defining chapter in our energy story, tests the capacity of indigenous operators, demands retention and redeployment of human capital, and creates opportunities for deepening local content and technical independence.

“SPE Nigeria is responding by providing neutral platforms for knowledge exchange, equipping professionals for the operational and commercial realities of new asset ownership, and fostering collaboration between local operators, service providers, and global technology partners,” she said.

Danmidanmi explained that while gas monetisation for power generation and industrial use is essential to Nigeria’s energy security, pipeline infrastructure and processing capacity must expand to capture flare gas, enable exports, and support the domestic market.

SPENAICE 2025 will host technical sessions and exhibitions that demonstrate solutions, as this year’s edition is designed to stand apart from every previous NAICE.

​‘We are bringing together regulators, operators, financiers, and innovators to chart a cohesive energy roadmap.

“Our youth and family programs, including mentorship initiatives, will nurture the engineers and innovators of tomorrow.

“NAICE2025 is featuring over 80 exhibitors with solutions spanning digital energy, enhanced recovery, and low-carbon operations,” she said.