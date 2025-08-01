Benue Assembly Recommends Suspension Of LG Chairman For Alleged Misconduct

The Benue State House of Assembly has recommended the immediate suspension of the Chairman of the Otukpo Local Government Area of the state, Maxwell Ogiri, for six months over allegations of financial misconduct and abuse of office.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Terver Zamber.

The decision was reached on Friday, during a plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh, following the submission of a report by the House Committee on Local Government, Security, and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The report cited alleged diversion of public funds into a private account and the illegal closure of the local legislative chamber.

In line with the assembly’s decision, the House recommended that the deputy chairman be immediately sworn in to assume leadership of the council for the duration of the suspension.

READ ALSO: Benue Police Rescue Six Kidnapped Law Students

According to the committee’s findings, Ogiri was accused not only of financial misappropriation but also of harassing councillors and disrupting legislative activities by unilaterally shutting down the council chamber.

The House described the chairman’s actions as a gross violation of public trust and governance ethics.

“The House frowned at the misappropriation and diversion of funds, harassment of councilors, and closure of the Legislative Chamber, and called for his immediate suspension,” the statement read in part.

To reinforce its inquiry, the House has set up a five-member panel to further investigate the conduct of the council under Ogiri’s leadership.

The panel is chaired by Bemdoo Ipusu, with Michael Audu, Cyril Ekong, Solomon Gyila, and Berger Alfred as members.

Bem Abunde was named secretary of the investigative committee, which has been directed to submit its report within one week.

Additionally, the House condemned the reported harassment of the Deputy Speaker by suspected loyalists of the Ado local government chairman.

Lawmakers expressed concern that the development could threaten the safety of elected officials and disrupt legislative business.

They urged immediate intervention by security agencies, including the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS), to investigate the alleged harassment and ensure that such actions do not escalate into a broader security threat.