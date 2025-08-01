Use Your Influence To Promote Unity, Not Division, Tinubu Tells Content Creators

President Bola Tinubu on Friday called on young Nigerians active in the digital media space to harness their platforms as instruments of national unity.

Speaking at the opening of the Progressives Digital Media Summit, themed ‘Unveiling the Critical Role of New Media in National Development,’ Tinubu emphasised the importance of verifying information before amplifying it.

He urged the youth to serve as positive catalysts for societal development by building businesses that create employment and producing content that reflects unifying values.

“I urge you to continue using digital platforms to advance our nation’s progress. Build businesses that employ others. Create content that uplifts and unites. Use your influence to foster unity, not division,” Tinubu was quoted as saying in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“Your generation has recognised this moment. You are using digital tools to innovate, educate, and demand accountability. But as your influence grows, so must our collective sense of purpose and responsibility,” he added.

The President commended the creativity and resilience of Nigeria’s youth, describing digital media as a driving force of economic and social transformation, rather than a mere accessory to life.

Tinubu said, “From developing innovative platforms to building vibrant online communities, you are demonstrating the determination that is redefining what is possible for this country.

“You are not waiting for the future; you are building it. Digital media is now a central driver of economic growth, civic engagement, and social change. It broadens representation for those previously unheard.”

The President, however, said his administration was committed to supporting digital innovation through the National Digital Innovation Fund and policies that promote a thriving startup ecosystem.

He also warned practitioners to remain vigilant against disinformation and cyber threats.

The summit convener, Segun Dada, said that in less than a decade, digital media had evolved from a tool of personal connection into a powerful engine for communication, innovation, and influence.

Dada, who is also the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, stressed the importance of harnessing this force for Nigeria’s good while managing inherent risks such as privacy concerns and threats to social cohesion.