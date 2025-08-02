Nurses Suspend Warning Strike After Negotiation With Govt

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has officially suspended its seven-day warning strike, four days after its commencement.

The National President of NANNM, Haruna Mamman, announced the suspension of the strike at a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday.

Mamman said the decision was reached after an emergency virtual meeting of the national executive council, where the signed memorandum of understanding was reviewed.

According to him, the Federal Government has agreed to a time-bound implementation of all nine key demands presented by the association.

This comes a day after the leadership of the association met with the Federal Government delegation led by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate.

Pate had announced on Friday that the nurses and midwives had called off the strike after the meeting.

Nurses and midwives under the association had commenced a warning strike on July 29, 2025, following what the union described as the government’s failure to respond meaningfully to its 15-day ultimatum issued on July 14, 2025.

On Thursday, the National Chairman of the National Association of Nurses and Midwives – Federal Health Institutions Sector, Morakinyo-Olajide Rilwan, listed the nurses’ demands to include gazetting of the scheme of service for nurses, upward review of allowances, specialty allowances for specialist nurses, employment of more nurses by the government, enhancement of nurses’ remuneration, creation of a department at the Federal Ministry of Health, among others.

Amid the strike, the Minister of Labour, Muhammadu Dingyadi, appealed to the nurses and midwives to suspend their action. Dingyadi said that it is not the best solution to industrial disputes.

The strike caused challenges for patients and people seeking medical services at public health facilities across the country and crippled activities in most government hospitals.