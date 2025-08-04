FG To Move Five Million Homes To Clean Cooking By 2030 — Minister

The Federal Government has said it is working towards a renewed target of moving about five million homes to clean cooking by 2030.

The Minister for State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, made the declaration while delivering the ministerial address and remarks on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 48th Nigeria Annual International Conference & Exhibition (NAICE) 2025.

This year’s conference is themed ‘Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, and Policy.’

He explained that the target can only be made possible through increased investment in gas infrastructure in critical projects such as the OB3 and AKK pipelines, progressing to deliver gas to markets nationwide; and promoting modular and scalable gas projects, including mini-LNG and CNG stations.

According to him, the government is also ramping up efforts to improve last-mile access and stimulate local economic activity and facilitate job creation through strategic public-private partnerships in the construction, logistics, and retail segments of the gas value chain.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has placed gas at the heart of Nigeria’s energy strategy. His vision, aptly captured in the phrase “From Gas to Prosperity”, reflects our national ambition to utilise our abundant natural gas resources to fuel industrialisation, create jobs, and expand access to clean and affordable energy for all Nigerians.

“Over the past year, we have taken decisive steps in line with this vision. We have expanded gas supply for industrial use, prioritising gas availability for manufacturing hubs, power generation, and industrial corridors. As of today, I’ve been reassured that every gas offtaker currently receives the gas they require for their industrial processes; Rolled out the LPG Penetration Programme, distributing cylinders across the six geopolitical zones and empowering women and youth, promoting clean cooking.

“Under the Decade of Gas Initiative, we are also making meaningful strides to unlock value across the midstream and downstream sectors.

“Notably, we have facilitated the development of gas processing facilities and virtual pipeline systems, ensuring gas reaches off-grid and underserved communities, supported private sector investment in LPG and CNG infrastructure, including autogas stations, domestic cylinder manufacturing, and distribution networks, strengthened coordination via the Decade of Gas Secretariat, driving alignment and accountability across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, Advanced the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP), converting waste to wealth while supporting environmental goals, secured presidential approvals to address legacy debts, incentivising upstream gas supply and stabilising the domestic market”, he said.

He also said the federal government has released much-needed financial support to project promoters via the Midstream Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).

“All these efforts are anchored on a single, resolute belief, which is that Nigeria’s gas must work for Nigerians, not just as an export commodity, but as a foundation for inclusive growth, national development, and energy security.”

Speaking on the four pillars highlighted in the conference theme – technology, supply chain, human resources, and policy –- the Minister noted that each plays a vital role in shaping Nigeria’s energy future.

On technology, he said the adoption of digital solutions, automation, and data-driven tools across the gas value chain is essential.

“From reservoir monitoring to distribution analytics, emerging technologies can enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and optimise delivery. The Ministry continues to collaborate with industry players to foster digital innovation,” he said.

He explained that a strong local supply chain is essential to sustaining the gas economy.

“Through the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), we are driving localisation of equipment manufacturing, pipe production, and other critical components to reduce import dependence and build national resilience.

“Our human capital remains our greatest asset. We are committed to nurturing a technically sound, diverse, and future-ready workforce through continuous training, strategic academic-industry partnerships, and deliberate youth and gender inclusion policies in the gas space.

“The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has provided a solid regulatory and fiscal foundation. We are implementing market-reflective gas pricing frameworks, encouraging deepwater gas development, and enforcing domestic supply obligations to drive investor confidence and sector expansion,” he noted.

Lopkobiri explained that Nigeria’s pathway to a sustainable energy future is one of collaboration.

“Government alone cannot achieve this vision. We need the insight of professionals like you, the enterprise of our private sector, the innovation of our youth, and the support of our global partners,” he said.