Nomination Of Benue Lecturer For Commissioner Splits Varsity Law Alumni

The nomination of Timothy Yangien as a commissioner by Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has divided former students of Benue State University, Makurdi, where Yangien is an associate professor at the Law Faculty of the institution.

A faction of the alumni of the law faculty of the varsity recently petitioned the state House of Assembly, faulted Yangien’s nomination as commissioner, and accused him of abuse of office, oppression and inhumane treatment of students under his watch.

However, another group also wrote to the state lawmakers, attesting to the “integrity, character and professionalism” of the commissioner-nominee.

A member of the first group opposing the lecturer’s nomination, Kamo Sende, alleged that the Yangien’s nomination to a higher office, was another opportunity for the nominee to abuse his office.

The second group, led by Bemgba Iortyom, faulted the claims by the first group, describing Yangien as a man of “unimpeachable character, strength, and drive for excellence”.

As of the time of filing this report, it remained to be seen whether the governor, who has been copied in the petition, would withdraw Yangien’s name or the assembly would be left to decide on the nomination.