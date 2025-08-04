One Dead, 11 Injured As Russian Train Slams Into Bus

A freight train rammed into a tourist bus at a level crossing near the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on Monday, killing one person and injuring 11, officials said.

The accident in northwestern Russia occurred at 0300 GMT, Russia’s rail network said. The bus was on the tracks when the train hit it at full speed.

The train driver applied emergency braking “but the distance was too short and he could not avoid a collision,” the railway statement said.

“According to preliminary information, 12 passengers on the bus were injured and one of them died of injuries,” it said.

Traffic violations are fairly common in Russia, resulting in several deadly accidents.

