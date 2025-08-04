US Imposes Temporary Travel Ban On Burundians

The United States has temporarily banned travellers from Burundi, its embassy in the tiny Great Lakes nation said on Monday, citing “repeated violations”.

Travellers from the impoverished country were among seven countries to have a partial ban imposed in June under US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

His administration also banned all travel to the United States for people from 12 other nations — many of them among the poorest on the African continent — prompting criticism and warnings over its legal implications.

In a statement on X, the US embassy said: “Respecting visa rules isn’t just personal, it is national.”

“Sadly, due to repeated violations, U.S. visas for Burundians are temporarily banned,” the statement said.

It finished by adding: “Let us uphold the rules, because one person’s actions can close doors for an entire nation.”

There were no details given for the decision.

A 2024 report by the US authorities stated that more than 15 percent of Burundians overstayed their visas, compared to 49 percent Chadians and 0.15 percent Japanese.

A source in Burundi’s government, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not permitted to speak to the press, expressed hope the measures would be lifted, citing “ongoing talks”.

In June, Burundian visas for the US were suspended for students and medical visits.

Among the 12 countries facing an outright travel ban are the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan.

The Trump order said nations such as Somalia and Sudan lacked “competent” central authorities for processing passports and vetting.

Regarding the others, the order cited an above-average likelihood that people would overstay their visas.

AFP