NCAA Suspends Two ValueJet Pilots Over Safety Breach

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended two ValueJet pilots following a serious breach of aviation safety protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the NCAA said preliminary findings revealed that on Tuesday, the pilot commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without obtaining the mandatory pre-departure clearance.

Describing the incident as a grave violation, the NCAA said it had taken immediate enforcement action by suspending the licences of the pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba, with immediate effect.

"The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) confirms that it has received reports concerning a serious breach of aviation safety protocols by a ValueJet pilot at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (Domestic Terminal) on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

“This reckless action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards,” the agency stated.

According to the NCAA, preliminary information showed that the pilot commenced departure procedures from the designated bay “without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols”.

It further stated that the suspension would remain in effect pending the outcome of a full investigation into the incident.