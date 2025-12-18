NCAA Okays Return Of Commercial Flights At Ibadan Airport

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the commencement of scheduled flight operations at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan.

The NCAA, in a letter dated December 16, 2025, and addressed to the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said it has approved the issuance of a provisional interim operational permit for the commencement of scheduled flight operations at the airport.

The approval followed efforts by the Oyo State Government to upgrade the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Alakia, Ibadan, to an international airport, with the State government having undertaken several projects, including the extension and widening of the runway, improvement of airfield lighting, the construction of a 500,000-litre aviation fuel storage facility, and a new Protocol Lounge, among others.

According to the letter sighted by newsmen, the NCAA said it gave the approval after reviewing the updated status of safety-critical facilities, operational arrangements, and mitigation measures, which followed recent developments at the aerodrome and the additional information provided by FAAN.

It added that it had granted approval for non-scheduled operations in an earlier letter.

The letter reads in part: “The Authority refers to its earlier correspondence Ref. No: NCAA/DAAS/TECH/008/VOL 1/173 dated 12th December, 2025, regarding the operational status of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport (SLAA), Ibadan, and the temporary approval granted for non-scheduled operations.

“Following recent developments at the aerodrome and the additional information provided by FAAN subsequent to the issuance of the above referenced letter, the Authority has reviewed the updated status of safety-critical facilities, operational arrangements, and mitigation measures currently in place.

“In view of the above, and pursuant to the provisions of Nig.CARs Part 12, Volume I (2023), I am directed to convey the Authority’s approval for the issuance of provisional interim operational permit for the commencement of scheduled flight operations at Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan.”

The NCAA declared that the provisional interim permit would be subject to strict compliance with salient work plan conditions, including full operationalisation of emergency response arrangements.