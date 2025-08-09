ADC Is Inconsequential in Kebbi State – Kebbi APC Chairman

The Kebbi State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Kana, has stated that the presence of the newly formed coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is of little relevance in the state.

He noted that only a few “immature youths” are promoting the ADC as if it were a child’s play.

Kana made the statement during the flag-off ceremony for the distribution of fertiliser and other farm inputs by the member representing Bagudu/Suru Federal Constituency, held in Kaoje town, Bagudu Local Government Area.

He emphasised that the APC remained the dominant political party in Kebbi State, adding that the state governor has performed excellently in his two years in office.

The party chairman, however, expressed concern over the behaviour of some APC members holding key positions in government, accusing them of neglecting their constituents.

“I am aware many have benefited from this government, yet they are unable to assist their people,” Kana said.

“What’s more painful is that some of them have relocated to the state capital and refuse to return to their communities, just to avoid helping them,” he added.

According to him, “If you receive one million naira, you can spend at least three hundred thousand to support your people; that small gesture can go a long way in reshaping our political structure.”

Kana warned that if such behaviour continued, the party would have no choice but to advise the governor to relieve those officeholders who failed to support their constituents.