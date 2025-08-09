Former Abia Gov Ikeazu’s Deputy Resigns From PDP

A former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu’s deputy, Ude Chukwu, has formally tendered his resignation letter as a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Chuwu was a deputy to Ikeazu from May 2015 to May 2023.

Chukwu’s resignation letter, dated August 5 and obtained by our correspondent, cited “personal reasons” for the move.

He expressed appreciation to the PDP for its support over the years and wished the party well in its future endeavours.

“I write to inform you of my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately.

“You may wish to note that I am resigning due to personal reasons. While it was a difficult decision to make, it is the best course of action for me at this time,” the letter, which was addressed to the Chairman, Ndi Elu Ward, Nkporo, Ohafia L.G.A, and received by one Ama Nwoke Ibe, read in part.

Chukwu’s resignation from the PDP followed his visit to the governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti.

During his visit to Otti, Chukwu was reported to not have stated that Otti had earned himself re-election in 2027.

Following his visit to Otti, Chukwu was said to have been removed from all the Abia PDP stakeholders groups in the state.