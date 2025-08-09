Former Nigerian Forward Utaka Named French Club’s Head Coach

Former Super Eagles Forward, John Utaka, has been appointed the new manager of Montpellier HSC women’s team, replacing outgoing boss, Frederic Mendy.

Utaka will share coaching duties with Baptiste Merle until the end of the current campaign, with both working closely under the guidance of sporting director Jean-Louis Saez.

The appointment is a milestone for Utaka, making him the only African manager in France’s top-tier women’s league.

Utaka’s connection to Montpellier runs deep.

During his active days, the 43-year-old was instrumental in helping the men’s team clinch the 2011–2012 Ligue 1 crown, famously scoring twice in the final match to secure the club’s first-ever championship.

He returned in 2020 as a youth team attacking coach and briefly managed the women’s side in 2021.

Since retiring in 2018, the Enugu-born star has dedicated himself to coaching, earning his UEFA A Licence in 2022 and most recently serving as assistant coach for Montpellier’s U-19 men’s team.

His new challenge comes with Montpellier’s women’s team sitting fifth in women’s Division 1 on 27 points after 19 matches—11 points behind third-placed Girondins Bordeaux, with Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon occupying the top two spots.

Utaka will also reunite with the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations winner and Super Falcons Forward Ifeoma Onumonu, who joined the club earlier this year.

Known for his composed leadership and attacking philosophy, Utaka enjoyed a career spanning Nigeria, Egypt, Qatar, France, England, and Turkey.

Montpellier fans will be eager to see his blend of discipline, teamwork, and offensive flair take shape in the crucial run-in to the season.