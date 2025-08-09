Midnight Raid Claims Two In Plateau Community, Churches Burnt

Fresh violence has erupted in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State as armed men launched a deadly overnight attack on Ding’ak community in Mushere Chiefdom, leaving at least two people dead, churches and homes burnt, and food supplies looted.

The assault, which began around midnight and lasted until about 4:30 a.m., reportedly saw the attackers wielding sophisticated weapons that overpowered local vigilantes.

The Chairman of the Bokkos Cultural Development Forum (BCDF), Farmasum Fudang, told our correspondent in a phone interview that the victims include two officials with the Church Of Christ In Nations (COCIN).

Fudang also said two COCIN churches and several homes were set ablaze. Maize farms were destroyed, while livestock, including cows, goats, sheep, chickens, and ducks, were stolen alongside stored food.

“They came through the usual route between Ding’ak and Kopmur,” Fudang said, lamenting that a security checkpoint is located less than a kilometre away from the scene. “Soldiers fired shots into the air but did not engage the attackers,” he alleged.

The BCDF chairman described the incident as part of a sustained wave of terror in Mushere land, noting that it came just two days after a similar attack in the Ndimar community. He called on both the federal and Plateau State governments to urgently intervene and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Security authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident as of press time.