Sahara Group Reinforces Commitment To Africa’s Energy Future

Africa requires a strategic mix of environmental stewardship, community investment, and bold energy transitions designed to power a resilient and equitable future, leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has said in its recently published 2024 Sustainability Report.

Themed “Beyond Energy: Fostering Africa’s Sustainable Future,” the report reflects Sahara Group’s commitment to delivering inclusive, responsible energy solutions that protect the planet and enhance social impact. It is prepared in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and maps Sahara’s initiatives to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking on the report, Director, Governance & Sustainability, Ejiro Gray, said, “We see sustainability as the engine of transformation, for our business, for communities and Africa’s future, adding, “we are scaling up investments in gas infrastructure and renewable energy, implementing nature-based carbon mitigation solutions, and innovating for greater operational efficiency.”

Gray noted that in 2024, Sahara Group made a significant leap by institutionalising ESG risk management across the Group, embedding sustainability more deeply into the energy conglomerate’s strategic decision-making, while strengthening resilience and accountability across all business divisions.

She said Sahara Group remained committed to strategic investments, ethical leadership, and collaborative partnerships to advance a resilient and sustainable future.

“We are proud of the strides we’ve made. Sustainability is a journey, and we remain unwavering in our drive to go beyond energy, for Africa and the world.”

According to her, some notable milestones in 2024 included, over 4 million man-hours Zero Lost Time Injuries (LTI) recorded across several businesses, reaffirming the Group’s dedication to health, safety, and operational excellence; 612,498 kg CO emissions avoided through recycling initiatives; over 210,000 kg of recyclables recovered and ₦43.5 million paid to over 1,000 waste collectors under Sahara’s Go Recycling initiative, promoting circularity and income generation.

Others include, over 75,000 lives impacted directly and indirectly through 13 PCSR (Personal and Corporate Social Responsibility) projects across 11 countries; local biodiversity and reforestation projects across Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria and Dubai; 11,000+ students trained in green entrepreneurship (EIBIC, University of Lagos); and 3% deployment of operational expenditure to sustainable host community development via the Host Community Development Trust.

Sahara Group’s sustainability strategy continues to cut across upstream, midstream, downstream, and power business lines, prioritising emissions reduction and technology-driven innovation. Sahara Group has maintained its focus on gas as a transition fuel, while expanding pilot solar projects and advancing energy efficiency.

“Through innovation and collaboration, we’re helping shape a future where Africa is not just energy-secure, but sustainability-led,” said Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications. “We see every milestone as a brick in the foundation of long-term value for the planet and its people.

“People remain central to Sahara’s sustainability journey. From improving access to education and healthcare to championing gender equity and job creation, the Group’s people-first approach is as vital as its environmental initiatives.”

“At Sahara, sustainability is human,” said Emilomo Arorote, Group Head, HR. “It means empowering our workforce, building community resilience, and ensuring that growth lifts everyone, especially the underserved. Our programmes in vocational training, youth empowerment, and workplace safety reflect this ethos every day.”