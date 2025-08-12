16 Inmates Escape From Keffi Prison After Attacking Warders

Sixteen inmates on Tuesday escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day after a breach of the facility’s security, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Umar Abubakar, wrote in a statement.

The inmates overpowered the personnel on duty during the breakout.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the general public of an incident that occurred in the early hours of today, 12th August 2025, at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State,” the statement read.

“Some inmates breached the security of the facility and attacked personnel on duty to compromise the situation, enabling 16 inmates to escape custody.

“In the course of containing the situation, five personnel of the Custodial Centre sustained varying degrees of injury, with two currently serious and receiving urgent medical attention at a government health facility. Seven of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured and are now in custody.”

However, efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the remaining inmates.

The Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, has visited the facility following the incident and has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the escape.

Nwakuche was quoted as warning that any staff member found complicit in the escape would be disciplined.

“The Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, has visited the facility and has ordered a thorough investigation into the escape. He said no staff will be spared if found culpable.

“Furthermore, he has directed an immediate search to recapture the fleeing inmates in collaboration with sister security agencies.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to remain calm, vigilant, and to promptly report any suspicious movements or sightings of fleeing inmates to the nearest security formation,” the statement read in part.

Last year, nearly 120 people escaped after torrential rains brought down buildings and a perimeter wall in Suleja prison, near Abuja.

In July 2022, around 600 prisoners, some suspected Islamic State and Boko Haram jihadists, escaped after an attack on Kuje prison, also near Abuja. In April 2021, over 1,800 prisoners escaped after gunmen attacked a prison in Imo State in southeastern Nigeria.

More than 800 others escaped in another jailbreak in southwestern Oyo state in July of the same year.