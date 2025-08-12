FG To Improve Land Titling To Increase Collateral Value

As part of efforts to unlock the economic power of land in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has announced plans to improve land title to 50 percent in the next ten years.

The minister in charge, Ahmed Dangiwa, made this known during a workshop exercise on land titling registration and documentation programme in Lagos on Tuesday.

The minister said the initiative was aimed at modernising land administration, and making land a viable asset for wealth creation, house delivery and inclusive growth. He added that states would retain full control over land administration amid the initiative.

Dangiwa said over 97 percent of lands in Nigeria are not formally titled, limiting their use as collateral for loans and their value in property transactions.

He added that with this initiative, states can now commence digitisation of land registries, integrate geographic information systems and adopt global best practices, which have already been implemented in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was also at the event, commended the Federal Government for the initiative to unlock the economic power of lands.

Sanwo-Olu said electronic land documentation is the only way forward to reduce physical interference and build a future where land rights are secured.

Aside from Lagos, the officials of states in attendance include Oyo, Imo, Kogi, Enugu, Kano, Bauchi, Adamawa, Abia, Osun, and Borno. The officials said they are ready to collaborate with the Federal Government to achieve the desired result for titles across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.