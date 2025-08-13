Court Stops Ogun Govt From Demolishing Gbenga Daniel’s Properties

A High Court sitting in the Sagamu Judicial Division of Ogun State has issued an interim order restraining the Ogun State Government and its agents from demolishing or tampering with properties belonging to a former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel.

The order, granted ex parte, followed an affidavit of urgency filed by Daniel and his wife, Olufunke.

In suit number HCS/371/2025, the court said it was satisfied that immediate intervention was necessary to protect the property pending further hearing.

In his ruling, Justice O.S. Oloyede barred the defendants, their allies, proxies, assigns, cronies, and any persons acting on their behalf from carrying out any demolition, enforcing the quit notice issued on August 8, 2025, or otherwise interfering with the claimants’ possession of the properties.

The court also restrained the defendants from any form of trespass or disturbance of the claimants’ quiet possession until the hearing and determination of the substantive motion on notice.

The matter was adjourned to August 19, 2025, for the hearing of the application for an interlocutory injunction.

READ ALSO: Daniel Not Above The Law, Says Abiodun Amid Demolition Row

On Saturday, the Ogun State Government advised Daniel, who is the senator representing Ogun East, to “stop crying foul” and comply with lawful directives.

Kayode Akinmade, spokesman for Governor Dapo Abiodun, stated this in response to the alleged plan to demolish Daniel’s Asoludero residence and Conference Hotel in Sagamu Local Government Area.

Daniel had accused the state government of planning to demolish his properties under the Ogun State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law No. 61 of 2022, despite claiming the buildings were legally constructed before the law came into effect. He alleged that the move was politically motivated and showed a blatant disregard for due process and the rule of law.

However, Akinmade insisted that Daniel was not above the law. He said the former governor, like others who owned properties in the neighbourhood, was served with the required notices but failed to present his planning permit and land title for verification within the stipulated time, choosing instead to “resort to cheap blackmail”.