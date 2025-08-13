Ogun Extends Deadline For Presentation Of Property Documents

The Ogun State Government says it has extended the deadline for submission of title documents for property owners/occupiers affected by the ongoing audit exercises by two weeks.

Government said the extension is aimed at giving property owners and developers more time to either present their planning permits or approach the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and its agencies to regularise their unapproved developments.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital, by the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tunji Odunlami.

“This extension demonstrates the goodwill of the State Government in response to representations made by a cross-section of the affected property owners both in Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode and reflects its commitment to the rule of law and transparency,” the statement read.

The government emphasised that this magnanimity does not derogate from what its constitutional and statutory actions have already carried out on the matter.

It reiterated that the physical development audit exercise currently taking place in Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, and elsewhere across the state is not a witch hunt of any individual or organisation, but a continuous effort towards ensuring sustainable urban development across the state.