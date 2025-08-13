Rivers Moves To End Malnutrition With Nutrition 774 Initiative

The Rivers State Government has unveiled a coordinated plan to combat malnutrition through stronger health systems, sustainable food production, and expanded community engagement.

The Administrator of the State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), stated this during the launch of the Rivers State Nutrition 774 Town Hall Stakeholders’ Workshop in Port Harcourt.

Ibas, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Ibibia Worika, called for urgent and united action.

Themed “Strengthening Capacity to Drive Action for Nutrition Delivery,” the initiative brings together government agencies, communities, and development partners under a single framework to improve nutrition security.

It will be driven by clear priorities, reliable data, sustainable financing, and outreach to every household.

According to Ibas, the state has already taken key steps, including allocating 10.8% of the 2025 budget to the health sector, creating nutrition departments, and establishing dedicated budget lines across ministries.

He also said the state will revitalise major health facilities such as the Mother and Child Hospital and the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnosis Centre.

On food security, he cited the planned revamp of the Songhai Integrated Farm and the reactivation of the Rivers State Cassava Processing Plant in Oyigbo to strengthen agricultural value chains.

READ ALSO: GMO Foods Are ‘Not Bad For Us,’ Should Be Labelled — NAFDAC

The Rivers State Council on Nutrition will lead implementation with data-driven monitoring and measurable results. National and local stakeholders also pledged support.

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Health in the Presidency, Uju Rochas-Anwukah, described malnutrition as a national emergency, adding that Nutrition 774 is designed to deliver integrated interventions in health, education, agriculture, social protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Imaonyani Ephraim-George, has urged participants to turn plans into concrete action through inter-agency collaboration.

Traditional rulers and local government administrators are also committed to the campaign.

On his part, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Amadi, stressed the need to target rural communities, while the Administrator of Port Harcourt LGA, Sam Kalagbor, said all 23 LGAs would take the initiative into remote areas.