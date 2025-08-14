Information Minister Begins Citizens’ Engagement in South-East Nigeria

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Thursday, arrived at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu State, to commence a two-day sensitisation and tour of ongoing and commissioned Federal Government projects in Enugu and Ebonyi states.

After the tour of projects, the minister is expected to host a ‘Citizens Engagement Forum’ in the Enugu State Government House, to rub minds and get feedback from various stakeholders and the people in Enugu State.

The minister also met with Governor Peter Mbah at the Government House in Enugu, where he said Enugu remained an important state in the South-East geopolitical zone and Nigeria as a whole.

He said President Bola Tinubu is making reforms to make Nigeria work again and has made tremendous progress in the past two years.

He explained that the removal of fuel subsidy was a bold decision taken by the president, and the action has freed up resources for impactful governance for Nigerians.

In his address, the governor explained that the projects embarked upon in the state wouldn’t have been possible without the reforms taken by the president.

He thanked the president for the concessioning of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport and reiterated the commitment of the Enugu State Government to the success of the Tinubu administration