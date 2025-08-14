Obasanjo Library Demands ₦3.5bn Damages From EFCC Over Hotel Invasion

The last may not have been heard about the invasion of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) as the management has handed a seven-day ultimatum to the anti-graft agency to tender an unreserved public apology for the Gestapo-like invasion of its facilities last Sunday.

While demanding thorough investigations by security operatives, the Managing Director of the outfit, Vitalis Ortese, demanded the sum of ₦3.5bn as damages for victims and the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library and sought legal redress if the demands were not met within seven days.

Ortese alleged that the invasion of the premises was ultimately to attack the dignity of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He described the invasion as “unlawful” and “a direct assault on everything this institution stands for”.

He demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident, with reports openly published.

He noted that the invasion caused the loss of at least ₦1 billion in damages and bodily injuries suffered by those arrested.

The management threatened to seek legal redress if these demands are not met within the next seven days, starting from August 13, 2025.

“Immediate restitution for the damage caused, be made to those persons who were arrested and whose vehicle were carted away by the invasion force of the Police and EFCC, as well as for bodily injuries suffered by these persons numbering at least one hundred (100); be paid in the amount of at least One Billion Naira (N1Billion).

“We also demand that a further Two Billion and Five Hundred Million Naira (N 2.5 Billion) be paid in token acknowledgement and atonement for the immense damage caused to the reputation, business and our financial reputation as well to the reputation of our Chief Promoter.

“We have further instructed our lawyers that should these demands not be met in full within the next seven (7) days from today, Wednesday August 13th 2025, we shall have no alternative but to proceed to seek redress in a competent court of law without further recourse to the Police and the EFCC; and in which case our demands will NOT be limited to the foregoing,” the statement partly read.