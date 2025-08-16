FG Inaugurates Health Sector Committee On Collective Bargaining

The Federal Government on Saturday inaugurated the Committee on Collective Bargaining for the Health Sector, signaling the official commencement of negotiations with major health sector unions, in line with articles 1 and 2 of the Guidelines on Collective Bargaining Agreement Machinery.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, who led the inauguration, stated that the effort of the government was aimed at building a fair and sustainable framework for the health sector’s workforce.

“The convocation of this committee is a milestone towards building a fair and sustainable framework for our health workforce.

“Health workers are central to our mission of delivering quality healthcare, and it is our duty to ensure that their needs are addressed with sincerity, transparency, and mutual respect,” Pate was quoted as saying in a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations, Alaba Balogun.

The high-level inauguration ceremony, held in Abuja, had in attendance the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi, and the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako.

Others were senior officials from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, and the Budget Office of the Federation, amongst others.

The negotiations will involve structured engagements with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), and the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), among others, focusing on remuneration, working conditions, professional development, and welfare of health workers.

In his remarks, Dingyadi said collective bargaining was a proven pathway to industrial peace and sectoral stability.

“Through this process, we intend to find common ground that ensures the welfare of our health workers while protecting the public’s access to uninterrupted, quality healthcare,” the minister said.

On the significance of the committee, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, said, “This is a critical step in our broader health sector reform agenda. By listening to the voices of our health professionals, we are not just negotiating terms — we are shaping the future of healthcare delivery in Nigeria.”

The government called on all parties to engage in the negotiations in good faith, a spirit of compromise, and a shared dedication to advancing the health and well-being of Nigerians.