EFCC, Immigration Deport 42 Foreign Cybercriminals, 150 More To Follow

The Nigerian Immigration Service in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun the deportation of some of the foreign nationals recently convicted by the court following their arrest for cyber terrorism and Ponzi scheme offences.

42 out of the 192 Chinese and Philippine nationals convicted by the Federal High Court, Lagos were deported back to their home countries on Sunday.

Channels Television obtained pictures of some of the deportees at the airport just before they left the country.

The first batch of deportees, left Nigeria at about 2:00 p.m. local time. The deportees are part of a larger group of 759 persons arrested by the EFCC during a major raid on December 10, 2024, at Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Commission confirmed that others earlier convicted by the court will depart Nigeria, tomorrow Monday and on Tuesday respectively and will be airlifted back to their countries, as all the convicts have been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service for deportation.

The syndicate had been operating a large-scale cyber fraud and Ponzi scheme before being rounded up in a joint operation.

According to the EFCC, which prosecuted the cases, a total of 192 foreigners—comprising Chinese and Philippine nationals—were convicted in connection with the scam.

Several of the charges included allegations of using fake identities online to defraud victims, training employees of Genting International Co. Limited in fraudulent practices, and other offences under the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

The EFCC explained that the charges highlighted serious crimes aimed at undermining Nigeria’s security and financial integrity through cybercrime and fraudulent activities.

At their conviction following a plea bargain agreement, the courts had ordered that they be deported back to their countries after they complete their jail terms.

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, described the convictions and deportations as a milestone in Nigeria’s fight against cybercrime and financial fraud.

He reiterated the Commission’s resolve to intensify investigations, recover looted funds, and restore national dignity in line with President Bola Tinubu’s anti-corruption drive.

The December raid, considered to be one of the largest anti-cybercrime operations in Nigeria, marked a turning point in the country’s crackdown on transnational financial crimes.