Police Arrest Officer, Civilians For Extortion And Armed Robbery In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has disclosed that it has uncovered and dismantled a criminal syndicate involving a serving police officer and civilians engaged in acts of extortion, brutality, and robbery against innocent citizens in Benin City.

A communique signed by the Edo state Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Moses Joel Yamu, said his men acted on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, after a series of complaints

”On 15th August 2025, operatives of the Ugbowo Surveillance Team successfully intercepted the suspects with a silver Colored Toyota Yaris and other incriminating items.”

”A serving Police Inspector, later identified as Ojo Oloruntobi, was arrested alongside three civilian accomplices, namely Charles Onah, Joseph Ohis and Enoma Agho, who had been collaborating with him to terrorise residents of the city through acts of extortion and harassment,” the statement read

Yamu also said the indicted officer will not be spared from any punishment, while also issuing a warning to men of the Force to desist from criminal activities

”The Edo State Police Command strongly condemns this shameful and criminal conduct. The arrested officer and his collaborators will face the full wrath of the law. CP Monday Agbonika has made it clear that there will be no hiding place for rogue elements within the Force, reiterating the Command’s zero tolerance for corruption, abuse of office, and unprofessional conduct.”

”The Command further issues a stern warning to all officers: any policeman found engaging in misconduct, extortion, brutality, or any form of corrupt practice will be swiftly dismissed, arrested, and prosecuted in line with the laws of the land.”

”The Command calls on members of the public—particularly the victim in the viral video—to come forward and assist investigators with credible information to ensure justice is served.”

”The Edo State Police Command remains unwavering in its duty to protect lives and property, restore public trust, and uphold the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force.”