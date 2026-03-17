Benin Traditional Council Orders TikToker Peller To Appear After Palace Breach

The Benin Traditional Council has directed TikToker star and social media influencer Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as “Peller”, to appear before the relevant authorities over his unauthorised access to the Oba’s Palace on March 6 and the subsequent conduct that caused public embarrassment.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Council confirmed that Peller entered the palace without prior permission, prompting a formal investigation.

According to the Council, he has so far failed to comply with a previous directive to present himself before the investigative committee.

“The Council is therefore using this public medium to demand that Mr Adelaja present himself immediately to the relevant authorities within the Council.

“His unapproved visit has caused untold distress to so many people, and as such, he must tender an unreserved written apology to the Palace for his unauthorised access and the embarrassment caused,” the statement read.

Highlighting the seriousness of the incident, the Council added, “The Palace is not a public thoroughfare or a location for frivolous content creation; it is the ancient and spiritual seat of the Oba of Benin, governed by centuries of tradition, custom, and sacred protocols.”

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The council warned that failure to comply with the directive could result in legal action.

It also revealed that the incident had significant repercussions within the palace: a chief was suspended indefinitely, a staff member was detained and charged, and a queen faces disciplinary action, including possible removal.

“The Benin Traditional Council assures the public and the entire Benin nation that it remains the unwavering custodian of our age-old customs and traditions.

“While unscrupulous elements may occasionally attempt to undermine our sacred institutions, banking on the fatherly and forgiving disposition of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, they do so at their peril. The Council possesses the institutional tools to immediately correct such infractions and prevent any reoccurrence,” the statement added.

In response to the breach, the Council is tightening security at the Oba’s Palace. Written approval is now required for all visits, with restricted areas off-limits to unauthorised personnel.

“All visitors must be escorted to their designated destinations by a Palace or Council official. Areas designated as RESTRICTED TO UNAUTHORISED PERSONNEL are no-go areas,” the Council said.

“Any person found within the Palace grounds without a valid access pass will be regarded as being there without authorisation and will be promptly handed to the nearest security agency. Loitering or unauthorised access will result in legal consequences as deemed appropriate by the law and the Council.”

The incident occurred during Peller’s 2026 Nationwide State Tour, which aims to cover over a dozen cities, including Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Lagos. The visit to Benin City was intended as a tour kickoff, featuring meet-and-greets and local content creation.

The controversial video of the palace visit, filmed earlier in March, drew criticism for several breaches of protocol:

Peller met a palace queen, who reportedly requested he follow her back on social media and presented gifts. He greeted a palace chief using the Yoruba term “Kabiyesi”, which is not appropriate in the Benin Kingdom.

The TikToker also made jokes during the visit, including asking palace officials to “hold the rain” from falling. He also led a large crowd into palace grounds, which the Council described as a “breach of the peace.”

Aside from the palace, Peller also visited historic sites such as Holy Arousa, the oldest church in West Africa, as part of his Benin itinerary.