INEC Declares Zamfara Assembly Bye-Election Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kaura-Namoda South Constituency bye-election in Zamfara State inconclusive.

The Returning Officer, Professor Lawal Sa’adu of the Federal University, Gusau, announced the decision, explaining that the margin between the leading party and the runner-up was less than the total number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected in polling units where the election was cancelled.

He noted that elections were cancelled in two registration areas in Sakajiki and Kyambarawa wards.

In Sakajiki with code 06, two polling units with 1,357 registered voters and 1,298 collected PVCs were affected, while in Kyambarawa with code 05, three polling units were affected with 4,088 registered voters and 1,964 collected PVCs were also cancelled.

In total, 5,446 voters were registered across the affected Registration Areas, with 3,265 PVCs collected.

Earlier results announced showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led with 7,001 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followed with 5,339 votes and a margin of 1,662.

However, this margin was less than the 3,265 collected PVCs in the affected polling units.

Citing Sections 24 subsection 2 & 3, section 47 subsection 3, and section 51 subsection 2 of the Electoral Act 2022, the Returning Officer, Professor Lawal Sa’adu declared the election inconclusive.

‘Tough Poll’

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appreciated the voters in the North-Western state for participating in Saturday’s bye-election.

The party, in a statement on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, described the election as tough and tense.

“No doubt, the election was tough, tense, and conducted under very harsh conditions as the government in power used all its illegal machinery to threaten and harass the electorate, yet the people remained focused and resilient,” the statement read.

“This election has shown the strength and continued acceptance of the party in the state by the electorate. We equally thank our leaders, specifically His Excellency, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar and His Excellency, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, for their constant support and encouragement to the operations and management of the party.”

APC argued that the poll has “shown the government that its failure in providing good governance, especially in improving the life of the state’s citizens and concern for the plight of its people, will no longer be tolerated.”

It also accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state of failing to provide succour to the people and the Kaura Namoda bye-election results.

The party called on its members, supporters, and the general public to remain calm as it awaits the outcome of the election.

“The state APC leadership, however, strongly assures that any move to change the people’s mandate will be vehemently resisted.

“We sincerely thank people of Kyambarawa, Banga, Sakajiki, Kurya, Dan-Isa and Kagara for turning out in mass to vote APC despite the Zamfara State government’s deployment of thugs, CPG and other vagabonds in disregard to the security ban on them and yet, the electorate summoned courage to withstand all the intimidation,” the statement read.