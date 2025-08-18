Ex-Ghana President Akufo-Addo Seeks Strong Institutions To Tackle Corruption

Former President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has identified weak and opaque institutions, corruption, limited political accountability, and poor public services as major obstacles to good governance across Africa.

The ex-president, who spoke at the graduation ceremony of Course 33 of the National Defence College in Abuja on Monday, said the continent has the inherent capacity to overcome governance threats through reforms that strengthen institutions and promote accountability.

He noted that building credible and transparent systems is key to reshaping Africa’s governance landscape.

Akufo-Addo also cautioned African leaders against intimidating opposition, censoring the media, and restricting civil society activities, stressing that such actions undermine democracy and weaken the institutions needed to protect citizens’ rights.