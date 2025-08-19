MTN Appoints Karl Toriola As New VP For Francophone Africa

MTN Nigeria Communications PLC has announced the appointment of Dr Karl Toriola as the new Vice President (VP) of Francophone Africa for MTN Group Limited.

Toriola is currently the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria.

In a filing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Toriola’s new role encompasses Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin and Congo Brazzaville.

Dr Toriola has extensive prior experience in the role, having served as VP for West and Central Africa at MTN Group Limited.

Meanwhile, the company also announced that Ferdinand Moolman, a Non-Executive Director, will exit the Board of the Company, effective 31 October 2025.

Moolman has been appointed CEO of MTN South Africa effective 1 November 2025.

“The Board wishes to express its appreciation to Mr. Moolman for his immense service to MTN Nigeria and success in his new role

“The Board of Directors of MTN Nigeria remains committed to sustaining the Company’s growth trajectory and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders,” the company said in the statement signed by the Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah.