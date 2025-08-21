Kebbi Govt Dismisses ADC’s Claim Over Fertilizer Initiative

The Kebbi State Government has cautioned the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), warning the party against misleading the public regarding the government’s fertilizer distribution efforts.

The government also vehemently denied allegations by the ADC that it had procured adulterated fertilizer, specifically, fertilizer mixed with sand, for distribution to farmers in the state.

This rebuttal was made on Thursday by the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Shehu Muazu, during a press conference in Birnin Kebbi.

Muazu expressed concern over a report circulated by both traditional and digital media outlets, claiming that the fertilizer distributed by the government had been compromised.

“I want to categorically state that, for the 2025 wet season, the Kebbi State Government has not awarded any contract for the procurement of fertilizer,” he said.

“Rather, in his wisdom, the Governor decided to use this period to encourage local industrialists by purchasing directly from local blending plants.”

According to the Commissioner, three companies were engaged by the state government to supply fertilizer: Maccat Agro Limited, Danmadami Fertilizer Blending Plant, and Contect Agro Global Ltd. Additionally, Mairiga Company was contracted by local governments for fertilizer procurement.

Muazu emphasized that the initiative aims to promote industrialization and support local entrepreneurs.

“The ADC’s claim that the Governor awarded a contract for fertilizer procurement is false, null, and void,” he stated. “Anyone can verify this; our records are available, and so are the companies involved.”

He further disclosed that the Governor had also approved the introduction of bio-organic fertilizer in the state’s agricultural scheme.

“As we all know, the world is moving toward organic farming and away from chemical fertilizers. The Ministry recommended this shift to align with global trends, and the Governor approved the direct procurement of ten trucks of organic fertilizer from Contect Agro Global Ltd., a well-known Nigerian company in this field.”

The Commissioner criticized the ADC for what he described as a campaign of misinformation.

“It’s unfortunate that the ADC chose the path of baseless allegations rather than making inquiries at the Ministry. Our doors are always open,” he said. “Feeding the media with unverified claims is irresponsible.”

Muazu added, “It is unimaginable for any credible fertilizer blending company to adulterate its products, especially when dealing directly with the government. These fertilizers are available for public and media inspection.”

To further support the government’s stance, the Commissioner displayed samples of both organic and chemical fertilizers during the briefing, illustrating the clear difference between them.